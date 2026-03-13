Strange Man Asked Her To Roll Down Her Window While She Was Pumping Gas, But This Woman Refused As She Thought About Her Safety

Personal safety is always a priority.

The following story involves a young woman who was pumping gas at a gas station.

A strange man pulled up beside her and insisted she roll down her window.

She refused, but eventually wondered if she should have entertained him.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for not rolling my window down Today, I was at the gas station and I was pumping gas. I am a young woman (24). I am constantly keeping myself aware of my surroundings. I was waiting in my car while my gas pumped.

This woman refused to roll down her car’s window.

A man pulled his car up next to me and made eye contact with me. I made eye contact. He then proceeded to start telling me to roll my window down. I shook my head no. At the time, I figured he was either going to hit on me or ask for money. I do not have money to give.

The man got mad and sped off.

He continued to press. Then, I rolled my window down and asked him, “What?”. He then proceeded to get angry and said: “Don’t worry about it. Don’t worry about it!” He then sped off.

Now, she feels guilty and is wondering if she was the jerk.

I checked all around my car to make sure he was not trying to tell me that something was wrong with my car. I am now feeling guilty that I did not roll my window down sooner. Am I the jerk? Or was I being smart?

Let’s check out the comments of other people.

You did what was right for you, says this one.

This user shares a valid thought.

Short and simple.

Here’s some helpful advice from this person.

Finally, this one makes sense, too.

It’s never wrong to protect yourself.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.