Stubborn Customer Complained About A Clearance Sale Sign At The Store, But The Manager Kept Her Cool And Explained The Store Policy

Some customers can be very stubborn and entitled.

In this story, a manager was dealing with a frustrated shopper.

The customer was upset that a clearance sign was posted in the store, but the discount didn’t apply to all items.

The situation drew attention from other shoppers as she tried to enforce store policy.

Read the full story below for all the details.

You’ve obviously never worked retail. Stop telling me how to do my job. A customer complained to one of my associates today about how a clearance sign was posted. When that customer asked for me as the manager, I knew what I was getting into. Here’s the thing though. It’s still super annoying when the guest goes on about how the sign that obviously says “X” on sale for “X%” off should apply to the whole side of that aisle.

This manager tried to explain to the customer that these items were on “special prices.”

They argued that it should cover all the other items on markdown in general. I explained that we put a specific sign there to show how those items are on “special prices.” Nope, that didn’t compute. According to the customer, we have to have a sign for the whole aisle.

The customer left after some snarky comments.

I told them that we’ve marked all the other items themselves at the clearanced price shown. Continuing to argue with me, I explained that all our signs are dictated from on high. We are under no obligation to print signs for things that don’t warrant it. The customer cut their losses and left. They were snarky enough that another guest had to comment as I helped them.

Now, she shares her plea with the customers.

Please, dear customers, your needling and prodding at our goodwill needs to stop. Understand that we are all overworked and underpaid. We do what we can.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal experience.

This person gives their opinion.

Here’s a similar situation.

Finally, this person can relate, too.

You can explain store policy, but you can’t explain customers’ stubbornness.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.