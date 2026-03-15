Student Splurged On An Expensive Gift For Her Niece’s Quinceañera, But When She Spent Less On Her Nephew, Her Family Accused Her Of Favoritism

Money doesn’t measure love, but some people seem to think it does.

So when one cousin splurged on a quinceañera gift while giving her nephew something simpler, family members questioned her motives.

But before long, it became clear she wasn’t trying to tip the scales — she was trying to balance years of imbalance she had grown up witnessing firsthand.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for spending more on my niece’s quince than my nephews 10th birthday? I (19F) work part-time and study full-time. My cousin (F33) has a daughter that’s about to turn 15 and a boy that turned 10 in September.

So, in her mind, she bought them both generous gifts.

I got the boy a decent gift. I got him a baseball board game + baseball cards, totaling to slightly under $100. For my niece, I am in charge of her last doll but she requested a Stitch plush instead, so I got her a jumbo one from Build-A-Bear, which cost me about $180 after taxes and shipping expenses. I also made her a flower and money bouquet with $75, and I chipped in $200 for her party tent that cost $3,500.

But her family saw things very differently.

Now I am receiving backlash from my family for not “loving” my niece and nephew the same.

She was only trying to even the scales in her own way.

My family has always favored the boys since there are only 3 girls born into the family, so I wanted to help make my niece’s quince special for her. I know my nephew gets spoiled by the rest of the family in a way she doesn’t, so to me it feels like I have the right to favor her the way I was never favored. AITA for favoring her more?

This family is being a bit hypocritical.

What did Reddit make of this predicament?

This woman could easily make the gift about age instead,

The whole point of a quinceañera is that it’s a milestone birthday for young girls.

Maybe it’s time for a family-wide reckoning.

This user thinks she was right to give her niece a chance to shine.

Her family can hurl accusations all they want, but she knows her heart is in the right place.

If everyone else is already playing favorites, then why can’t she?

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.