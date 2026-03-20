Technician Proudly Accepted A Hard-Earned Job Promotion On A Different Shift, But Her Manipulative Boyfriend Tried To Pressure Her Into Stepping Down So They Could Work The Same Hours

Job opportunities can open new doors, but sometimes they also reveal unexpected tension at home.

So when one technician proudly earned a promotion to lead after outperforming several coworkers, the new schedule separated her from the boyfriend she used to work beside every day.

And his reaction quickly turned her hard-earned promotion into the center of a relationship standoff.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not finding a new job? Recently, I got promoted at work to a lead technician. My job is to fix any machine that goes down, keep production running, make sure my operators are doing their job, and help them when they need it. It came with a nice raise too. My boyfriend also works at the same place. Since I got the promotion, we got split up to different departments and different shifts.

She further describes their work schedules.

I work first shift, 10 hours from 6–4:30 p.m., and he works second shift, 8-hour days from 2–10:30. We only see each other for 2.5 hours at work, and then an hour each on our different lunch breaks, and then weekends now.

Before long, her boyfriend mentions how this isn’t working for him.

He says being away this much is something he can’t do. Previously we were on the same shift, in the same department, and got zero time without each other ever.

So he suggests she find another job elsewhere.

He wants me to step down from my new job and go back to being a regular operator, or find a new job on his shift somewhere else.

But she isn’t super willing to step away.

I beat out six other people for this job, and I’m really proud of it. I like it, the more money is helping us at home, and I also feel like having a few hours at home to myself is nice to breathe.

She felt like when they worked the same shift, it was a little too much time together.

Before, we never had even an hour of alone time being on the same schedule and living together. A lot of women don’t get the lead tech jobs at my place of employment, and I’m proud of this new job. I feel like I can do a good job at it.

Her boyfriend then says something super unfair and dismissive of her efforts.

He says if I love him, I’ll step down and let go of it. He says we don’t need the money and he can cover it.

But she doesn’t feel satisfied with this solution.

While I know he can since his job there is maintenance and one step higher than me, I like being able to have extra money now left over when the bills are paid.

Her boyfriend continues to be manipulative.

Another thing—he claims they only gave me this promotion because they “hate” him there (he’s been there 15 years, I’ve been there 3) and that they just wanted to split us up and make him miserable. My supervisor said I did the best on the written test and interviews and that’s why I got it, and that it had nothing to do with my boyfriend. AITA for refusing to give up my promotion?

This boyfriend sounds like bad news.

Did redditors agree?

Her boyfriend should aim higher for himself, not expect her to stoop back down to his level.

Good partners don’t make their significant other talk down on their successes.

This sounds more like sabotage than support.

Jealousy could be to blame.

She shouldn’t have to shrink her success down just to make a man comfortable.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.