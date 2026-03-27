Teenage Boy’s Burger Was Sabotaged By A Friend, So He Turned The Tables By Responding In Way His Friend Never Expected

Some people can take jokes a little too far.

The following story involves a teenager who went to McDonald’s with a friend.

His friend decided to prank him by chewing up part of his burger.

Instead of reacting with disgust like his friend expected, he stayed calm and came up with a bold, surprising response.

Let’s take a closer look!

Turning the Tables Years ago, when I was a teen, I was at McDonald’s with a friend of mine. As soon as we received our food, I had to use the restroom. When I got back, he had opened my burger. He had taken a bite, chewed it up, and left it as a ball on top of the burger.

This teenage boy decided to turn the tables on his friend.

I saw it as I was sitting down. I knew he was waiting for me to be disgusted and lose it. I was determined not only to not do that. I was also determined to turn the tables on him.

He swallowed and ate the chewed-up burger ball.

I picked up the chewed up ball. I popped it in my mouth and swallowed it. I thought he was going to hurl. It was glorious. I have a reputation among my friends as the guy who is always willing to go just one step further. I cannot help but think that it goes back to this beginning.

Gross, but let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This is glorious and gross, says this user.

This person shares a similar experience.

Lol. Short and simple.

This comment makes sense, I think.

Finally, here’s another way to look at it.

If you’re going to mess with someone’s burger, be prepared for them to bite back.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.