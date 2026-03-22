Teenage Girl Refused To Give Up Her Favorite Corner In The Library, So Her Classmate Called Her Unhelpful And Glared At Her All Study Session

Study spaces can mean more than just a desk and a chair.

The following story involves a student who studies in a quiet corner of the library, with a window and a relaxing view of trees.

A classmate asked to take the spot because she needed the window to focus, but she politely declined.

Now, her classmate is making her feel like she’s the villain.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for not giving up my spot to a classmate who said he “needed it to focus” I am 17, and I normally go to the library after school to study. I found a quiet corner by the window. It has a view of these gorgeous trees I have been watching grow for years. It is perfect for me to concentrate and stay calm while I am working.

This teenage girl did not “lend” her corner to the other student.

One day, a girl from my class came in. She asked if she could take my corner because she really needs the window to focus. She said she would not be able to concentrate anywhere else. I told her that I also use that corner for the same reason. It helps me stay calm and get my work done.

Now, she’s being called selfish and unhelpful.

She let out a sigh. She said I was unhelpful. She went to sit somewhere else. She kept giving me angry looks for the rest of the study session. AITA?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This person explains it very clearly.

Yes, indeed!

It’s first-come, first-served, says this one.

Finally, here’s another honest opinion.

It’s always “first come, first served,” even in library corners.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.