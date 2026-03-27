Teenager And Two Friends Bought A 3D Printer Together To Start A Small School Business, But The Friend Who Keeps It At His House Says He Now Owns Most Of The Printer And Spent The Business Money Without Telling Them

Sharing ownership of something with friends doesn’t always work out as planned.

So, what would you do if you and your friends all paid for a piece of equipment to start a small business together, but the friend who keeps it at their house suddenly claims most of the ownership and spends the money without asking? Would you accept it? Or would you push back?

In the following story, a teenager and his friends are facing this very predicament. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for wanting to use my printer Two of my friends and I (15M) decided to buy a 3D printer together. We all paid for it equally. The plan was to use it for both personal projects and to start a small school business that sells prints to teachers and students. We decided to stay at the boy’s house, which has the most space / the guy who bought the AMS. When we bought the printer, we decided not to buy the AMS because we didn’t think it was necessary. Later, one of my friends bought an AMS himself.

Then, he said he owned the majority.

We started selling prints at school and earned around 100–150 dollars in total. The problem is that the printer is kept at a friend’s house. Recently, he said that he now owns 66% of the printer, and that my other friend (I’ll call him Isac) and I together only own 33%. Because of this, he says the business and the money are his.

Now, his friend is playing victim.

He has also spent the money we earned on his own things without telling us. He prioritizes his own prints instead of customer orders, which made Isac and me frustrated. A few days ago, he told me that he had already spent all the money and that it was his money because it was in his account. I got angry because we all paid for the printer and worked for the business. I talked to Isac, and he agrees with me. Now our other friend is acting like the victim. AITA?

Yikes! These kinds of things are pretty common.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think they should do.

This reader thinks there is info missing.

For this person, he needs to learn to write.

These are fair questions.

Yet another person who needs more info.

They need to get parents involved because this whole situation sounds like a big mess.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.