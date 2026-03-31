Teenager Asked Her Grandma To Hem Her Formal Dress, But Her Grandma Decided To Make It More Modest And Ruined The Look

The “perfect” outfit can be subjective.

The following story is about a teenage girl who ordered a dress online for her boyfriend’s school formal.

It needed a few small alterations, so she let her grandma “fix” it.

When she got it back, she noticed a change that completely altered how the dress looked.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for being ungrateful to my grandma for “fixing” my dress I (17F) am going to my boyfriend’s school formal next Saturday. I am really excited. Because I am in my last year of high school, I have been quite busy this year with schoolwork. So I decided it would be easier to order my dress online. My mom helped me measure myself. Then, we ordered the dress.

This teenage girl was grateful that her grandma agreed to hem her dress.

When it arrived, I tried it on and realized it would definitely need to be hemmed. My grandma always hems my clothes for me. She offered to hem it for me. I was really grateful for that. We agreed she would remove two inches from the bottom. She would also tighten the straps a bit so it would fit me better.

When she got the dress back, she didn’t like what was done to it.

Two days later, she brought the dress back. She explained that she had done all of that. She also said she helped “make the dress more modest for a young lady.” When I looked at the dress, I noticed that a weird piece of fabric had been added around the cleavage area. It looked completely out of place. It honestly ruined the dress.

She thought it was hideous.

My grandma made me try it on. I had tears in my eyes. The dress looked terrible. I am not trying to be dramatic. The fabric is so out of place. It looks hideous.

She and her grandma got into an argument.

My grandma asked what was wrong. I said I was upset because we did not agree that she would add all of this fabric. We got into a pretty big argument. Now, she will not talk to me because she says I am being ungrateful. My mom will not get involved.

Now, she feels bad and wants to know if she was in the wrong.

My grandma’s husband is my mom’s stepdad. He keeps calling me and telling me to apologize to her. I feel bad that she worked hard on the dress. But I am so devastated about what has happened. Has anyone had a similar situation? AITA for being ungrateful?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user gives some “technical” advice.

This one shares their personal thoughts.

Grandma was way out of line, says this one.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Finally, short and sweet.

Grandmas can be a little too conservative.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.