Teens At An Alcohol-Fueled Sleepover Were Having A Laugh, But For One Girl, Things Weren’t Funny Any Longer

For many people in their late teens and early twenties, weekends with friends is synonymous with one thing: alcohol.

And when the teens in this story got together for a sleepover, they were no exception.

But amidst all the drunken laughter came a misjudged situation that could have been quite serious.

Read on to find out what happened here.

AITA for laughing at my friend getting a wedgie? Last night I had a sleepover with four of my best friends. We’re all between seventeen and eighteen, and we probably had a bit too much to drink. We tried to climb over the fence as the latch on the fence gate was stuck.

Let’s see how this drunken pursuit caused drama for the group.

I’m not sure what happened, but when Jessica climbed over, the waistband of her panties got stuck on the point part of the fence. She was hanging about five inches off the ground by her underwear. It was the funniest thing ever, we were all laughing so hard. We tried to figure out how to get her unstuck, but we were unable to lift her to unhook her underwear and eventually they just ripped.

Read on to find out how this girl made poor Jessica’s situation even worse.

She was upset we ruined her panties, so I told her that maybe if her panties didn’t stick out the whole time, they wouldn’t have been stuck. I told her that she should’ve been more careful that lastly accidents happened, it wasn’t our fault. We tried to help. We were laughing the whole time and we made jokes about it a bunch more times throughout the night. She said we were ******** but eventually got over it. AITA?

Sure, joking about a friend is fine – if that friend is on board, and after the event has happened, not while they’re still in distress!

Poor Jessica was just dangling there while her friends were laughing at her – and that’s not okay.

Then, to add insult to injury, her ‘friend’ started throwing shade on how the chooses to dress. Yikes.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person agreed that the way Jessica’s friends acted was mean.

However, this Redditor thought the only person she had to blame was herself.

While others encouraged them to enjoy their youth and take good care of themselves and each other.

Sure, Jessica made the choice to jump over the fence, so all the risks it entailed were on her.

But that doesn’t change the fact that her friends laughed at her while she was stuck, and continued to laugh at her while she was still upset thereafter.

She might be responsible for her own actions, but it doesn’t cost a penny to be kind.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.