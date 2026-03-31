Two Roommates Are Tired Of Their Housemate’s Boyfriend Staying Over All The Time, And They Told Her How They Felt About It

Living with roommates definitely isn’t for everyone.

Personalities clash, things get heated, and frustration can lead to some really bad situations.

In today’s story, a woman shared what’s going on in her household in regard to one of her roommates, and it’s not pretty.

Read on and see what you think.

WIBTA to ask my roommate to not bring her boyfriend over to our house or make him pay for electricity? “I (24W) have three roommates I am living with: Sarah (23 W), Rob (22 M) and Nina (26 W). We have moved in together in August 2025, but even before moving in there were some issues. Nina has a partner she has been with for over a year now at this point, and before moving in she started saying how “worried” she is to live with the three of us, and how her boyfriend “does not want to visit” if our house will be crazy. At this point all we did was to joke about house decor and the living situation.

Oh, boy…

Fast forward to a month after moving in together and there already are plenty of issues: Nina became super passive-aggressive to Rob and me because of chores, while Sarah had to go back to her home for a couple months because of paperwork (we are all students). Then Nina became hostile towards me, and all I did was to point out her hypocrisy when she complains about Rob.

She’s not exactly pulling her weight.

She forgets to clean her own dishes, never does the full list of weekly chores ( we have one room per person rule), and by that point was also complaining we do not cook her and her boyfriend food when both me and Rob work as bartenders on Friday nights. After Sarah came back things exploded, with Nina saying she feels threatened by being at home because of me and Rob (what?!), and wants to move out latest April 2026.

This was getting weird.

Then Christmas vacation happened and no one was home, but upon coming back home Nina and her boyfriend started full on ignoring me and Rob and trying to suck up to Sarah by being way too nice with her. I called a house meeting (with mediators, per Nina’s request) to resolve the tension because by this point I became quite depressed over being mistreated in my own home. During the meeting I pointed out multiple issues with me, the rest and Nina, including the consistent and constant presence of her boyfriend in our home. He eats here, sleeps here, takes shower here and takes over the living room (sometimes without Nina at home). This strains our budgets because electricity during winter is expensive, as well as warm water. He never does any chores and complains when he has to clean after himself. Nina was sitting there as if I am attacking her, and towards the end of the meeting she promised to take care of her chores better and make sure her boyfriend is not a strain on our household.

This isn’t wasn’t resolved…

Fast forward to last 2 weeks of February and things escalated. I told her several times about the same issues from the meeting we held and she is either saying “it’s not me” or “sure!”, but never acknowledges that she is in the wrong. Her boyfriend seemingly can’t stand me and Rob, and Sarah feels that Nina is trying to influence her to “be on her side”. I do not know what to do anymore, but I feel like I don’t want Nina bringing her boyfriend over anymore. They are loud, disrespectful to me and Rob, and are just not good to live with. My question is as my title suggests, but any advice is greatly welcomed.”

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another reader weighed in.

And this Reddit user had a lot to say.

Their roommate and her boyfriend are ruining the whole vibe of the house!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.