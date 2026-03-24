Unemployed Tech Worker In Switzerland Has Lived Off Benefits For Nearly Two Years And Doesn’t Miss His Career At All, But Now He’s Questioning If Something Is Wrong With Him

It’s strange how quickly the urgency of a career can disappear once you’re no longer inside it.

So, what would you do if you were laid off but your country’s unemployment benefits covered your bills for two full years? Would you rush to find a new job? Or would you realize you don’t miss work at all and wonder if you can find something meaningful?

In the following story, an unemployed tech worker in Switzerland finds himself in this exact scenario. Here’s what’s going on.

I have been out of work almost 2 years and not missing anything at all So I live in Switzerland, where we get unemployment benefits for 2 years. It basically covers all my life expenses and a bit more. I had a high-paying job before, but got laid off. I am OK with savings, so no rush just yet… I feel a bit “strange” that I don’t care about not working at all.

There’s not much he misses about working.

I miss a daily structure sometimes, but I haven’t missed my tech job for a day. I try to do new things all the time, and I traveled a bit during this time. When I speak to my friends, they all tell me how busy they are and talk about the importance of their careers, and I just really can’t relate.

Now, he’s trying to figure out how to keep this up.

I am just happy they are working so we can keep the system alive…. am I “anti social”? I wonder if something is wrong with me, but I have always felt that most office jobs are a joke and don’t provide much for the greater good anyway. It is all an illusion. Now I wonder how I can stay out of work forever but find something that feels like a meaningful life, somehow. Can anyone relate?

Wow! And yes, people can probably relate to this.

Let’s check out what the readers at Reddit have to say about it.

Here are some interesting thoughts.

This reader is envious, yet happy for him.

According to this person, he’s not alone.

For this reader, he should volunteer and find a new career.

It’s good he’s enjoying it!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.