Woman And Her Boyfriend Argued About A Dungeon Crawler Carl Birthday Gift, So She Decided To Prove Her Point By Giving Him A Dishwasher For Valentine’s Day

The concept of gift-giving may differ from one person to another.

The following story involves a woman and her boyfriend who are both fans of Dungeon Crawler Carl.

They started talking about one specific part of the series, and eventually agrued about it.

He sided with the character who thought giving an expensive but practical gift was fine, while she disagreed.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for getting my boyfriend a dishwasher for valentines day? My boyfriend (42M) and I (41F) are big Dungeon Crawler Carl fans. Recently, my boyfriend has been re-reading the series.

This woman’s boyfriend brought up a specific part in series.

He brought up a part in Dungeon Anarchist’s Cookbook. Where the characters banter about how Carl bought his girlfriend an automatic cat litter box for her birthday. Carl does not understand why his girlfriend was mad because the litter box was very expensive. She literally asked for it. The other female characters admonish him for this.

They got into an argument about which side they were on.

Last week, my boyfriend asked me if I would be mad if I were Carl’s girlfriend. It devolved into an argument. My boyfriend agrees with Carl. Yesterday, I got fed up with hand washing my boyfriend’s dishes. Frankly, I was fed up with washing my own, too.

So for Valentine’s Day, she plans to give him a dishwasher.

I remembered my boyfriend mentioned he wanted to get a dishwasher. So I pulled the trigger. I bought one, and it is expensive. It was something he asked for. I am going to give it to him for Valentine’s Day. It arrives on Wednesday. I got the spot ready for installation. WIBTA?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thought.

This person chimes in.

Here’s a valid point from this one.

Here’s a similar thought.

Finally, this user gives their honest opinion.

If practical gifts are romantic, nothing says love like a brand-new dishwasher.

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