Woman And Her Fiancé Agreed To Help Some Friends Move, But When She Asked For Some Flexibility, She Got A Response She Wasn’t Expecting

Saying yes to friends can be challenging when you have a lot of other responsibilities.

The following story involves a woman who agreed to help her friends move.

But the schedule of the move conflicted with a big 30th birthday party and a 24-hour hospital shift.

When she asked for some flexibility from her friends, their response wasn’t what she was expecting.

Check out the full details below.

AITA for not wanting to get up early to help friends move? Good friends asked me and my fiancé if we could help them move on a Saturday. Of course, we agreed. Their old apartment was 2.5 hours away from us. And their new one was only 30 minutes away.

This woman was expecting to have a busy weekend.

The weekend of the move was pretty packed for us. We were invited to a big 30th birthday party of a very good friend of ours on Friday night. I also had a 24-hour shift at the hospital scheduled for Sunday. It was going to be a busy weekend.

Her friends wanted to start early, which meant she and her fiancé had to wake up at 5 am.

A week before the move, we were informed that another person from our city who was helping wanted to pick us up with his car. So that there would not be so many cars involved. Our friends wanted to start early with the move. The person picking us up wanted to do so at 6 a.m. We would need to get up at 5 a.m.

She and her fiancé didn’t want to leave the birthday party early.

I am a bit bad with boundaries. I generally have people-pleasing tendencies. I just could not see myself being at a 30th birthday until late at night. But, the friend planned a big and well thought-out party. My fiancé and I did not want to leave early.

She also thinks helping with the move for an entire day might be too much.

I also could not imagine getting up at 5 a.m. I would then help with the move until the evening.

After that, we would have a 2.5-hour drive back home. I would then work 24 hours on Sunday.

She asked if they could just help with the unloading and unpacking of their stuff.

So, I asked the friends who were moving one week beforehand if our help was needed for the entirety of the move. I asked if we could just come to the city they were moving to. And help unload and assemble the furniture. My fiancé also suggested that he could help on Sunday as well.

She didn’t expect her friends’ reaction.

Their reactions were a little confusing. First, they said they counted on us to be there for the whole move. I understand that we had generally agreed to help. I said that if they needed us there, we would be there without a doubt. Then, they called my fiancé. They suggested that only he should come and that I could stay home.

Eventually, they told her, “Never mind.”

He disliked the idea. He said that we would either both come or neither of us would. In the end, they basically said, “Never mind, we found others to help. You do not need to come at all.” My first impulse was to say that we would really love to help. I wanted to ask if we could still come as well. Instead, I just said alright and told them to hit us up if they needed help in the new apartment after all.

She hasn’t heard from them again after the move.

The move is over. They have been quiet since. AITA here? I am not really sure about the “generally agreeing to help with the move and then only being able to help partially” situation.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion from this one.

An hour or two should be enough, says this person.

This one thinks it’s a ridiculous idea.

Finally, here’s another valid point.

Sometimes, emotional baggage carries more weight than boxes.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.