Woman Asked Close Friend For Occasional Child Free Hangouts After Toddler Started Interrupting Every Meetup, So The New Mom Accused Her Of Being Unsupportive

Friendships evolve, but not always in the same direction.

After months of interrupted conversations and early exits at group hangouts, one woman pleaded with her friend for an occasional child-free night.

But when she was accused of being unsupportive, she wondered if their relationship would ever be the same again.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for asking my friend not to bring her toddler to every get-together? I have a small friend group that meets up every few weeks for dinner or drinks. One of my closest friends, “Anna,” had a baby about two years ago, and for the last several months she’s been bringing her toddler to nearly every hangout.

She was understanding at first, but now it’s getting a little annoying.

At first, it was fine, and we all understood she was adjusting to motherhood. But lately, it feels like every get-together turns into a playdate instead of an adult catch-up. The conversations are constantly interrupted, she leaves early, and the atmosphere has totally changed.

But when she confronted her friend about it, she didn’t take it well.

Last weekend, I messaged her privately and said I miss having adult time with her, and maybe we could plan something just for us now and then. She got really quiet and later sent a long message saying I was being unfair, unsupportive, and “excluding her as a mum.”

This caused a ripple effect with the rest of the friend group.

Now the rest of the group is kind of split. Some think I was right to bring it up, others think I should’ve just accepted that things are different now. So… AITA for asking for some child-free time with a friend who’s now a parent?

It’s not wrong for her to miss the friend she used to have.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter understands where both sides are coming from.

On the other hand, maybe certain places just aren’t suitable for kids.

It’s hard to give both your kid and your friends the attention they deserve.

Occasions like these really just call for a babysitter.

At the end of the day, wanting a break from constant interruptions is completely understandable.

No one was wrong — just in different seasons of life.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.