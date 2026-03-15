Woman Asked Her Neighbor To Angle Their Security Cameras Away From Her Property, But They Insisted There Was Nothing Wrong With Their CCTV

Privacy matters where you live.

The following story involves a woman who discovered her neighbor’s security camera was facing her property.

She confronted them multiple times, but they denied it and insisted everything was legal.

After being blocked and running out of options, she started considering outside help.

Read the full story below for all the details.

WIBTA if I make my neighbour take down their camera? I (22F) have a neighbor that has at least one security camera that faces my house, driveway, and garage. I have talked with them about it in person and over Messenger. They insist that my house is not in view. I have proof that this is a lie. They do not care and refuse to admit it. They say because it is a motion-activated camera, it is totally legal to have it looking in that direction.

This woman isn’t comfortable with the neighbor’s camera pointing at their house.

They say I am threatening them with getting someone involved. I told them I want them to either take the cameras down or angle them in another direction. My family and I are uncomfortable with it. I am also not sure if the cameras are even legal where I live. At least Google says it is not. It also shows the public road. It shows the garage of my other neighbor.

She noticed another camera pointing at another neighbor’s house.

I know that they have at least one more camera that oversees my other neighbor’s house. I am pretty certain they do not know about it. There is also no sign warning people that they are being recorded. I do not know if that is an obligation.

She’s thinking about reporting this to City Hall.

I am thinking about calling city hall to ask if I can do anything about this. I do not want to get them into trouble. I do not know what to do anymore. They also blocked me on every platform after we decided not to be friends anymore. I cannot even message them about this. I do not want to talk to them in person because I am very sure it would only make the situation worse.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion from this person.

This is also illegal where I live, says this person.

Here’s another valid point.

Finally, short and simple.

Good fences make good neighbors, but apparently, cameras make things awkward.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.