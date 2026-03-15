Woman Ate Her Brother’s Birthday Brownies After He Ignored Them For Five Days, But He Got Upset Because She Overstepped

Sibling arguments extend until adulthood.

This woman got her brother some brownies for his birthday, but he left them for five days. She was perplexed when he got very upset at her for taking one brownie.

Read the full story below.

AITA for eating the brownie I got for my brothers birthday? Some context, my dad has liver cancer, and my brother and I have been staying at their house so we can help take care of both him and my mom. So, I (F26) got my brother (M29) a brownie as his birthday cake. My brother has always hated cakes because they are too sweet for him. I always feel bad whenever we get a cake for him, and we eat it with him getting none because, you know, it’s his birthday! I figured this year I’d get shareable brownies that were pre-cut and portioned. His birthday came, and I was going to give it to him that day, but he dipped out with his girlfriend, so I had to wait until the next day. We told him “happy birthday,” and he ran off again for some reason. The brownie sat. It sat for FIVE DAYS, and not once did he touch it. This I know I’m a jerk for, and I take that fault, but I said screw it and took a brownie. At that point, I was pretty sure he didn’t want it for some reason, as he has a history of being given stuff he likes and just leaving it to sit (cinnamon rolls, cookies, and so on that isn’t fudge or cake).

Her brother was piping up over someone eating one of his brownies.

I did this at night, then went to bed and woke up to go to work. I got a text from my dad asking if I ate the brownie. I said yeah. I got a text from my mom because she heard some arguing downstairs. She asked if I ate a brownie, and I found out that my brother got upset with my dad because he thought he ate it. Upon finding out it was me, he texted asking if I ate it. I said yeah. He asked, “Why? Was it yours?” I responded with, “I got it for your birthday so we could eat and celebrate together. I’m sorry for eating the brownie before you did. I’ll get another one to make it up.” I thought that was it. Nope! Apparently, he wasn’t upset that I ate it before him; he was upset that I ate it in general. I know this because he responded with, “That’s not the point.” I said I’m sorry again.

He still left the brownies untouched even after the confrontation.

I thought, “Okay, maybe he’ll eat it now, and we can all eat it as I planned.” Nah! It has been sitting for another three days now, and I mentioned that it was going to go bad soon if it wasn’t going to get eaten, and he got very upset. He went on about how it was his brownie, that I had no right, and so on. I AGAIN pointed out that I had gotten the brownie in place of a birthday cake because I wanted us to eat and celebrate together. He didn’t care and just told me to eat it, for everyone to eat it, and grumbled about how unfair it was. So, I ask you all: AITA? The reason why I think I might be a jerk is because I already know I was in the wrong for eating a piece before him, but now I wonder if just eating the thing in general was really that bad.

It will be a crying shame if the brownies go bad uneaten.

Other people in the comments section are sharing their thoughts.

Some valid points from this user.

A sensible question.

Here’s an idea.

This one is chiming in.

And lastly, people are expressing disapproval of the brother.

Why waste a perfectly good brownie?

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.