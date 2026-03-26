Woman Disagreed With Her Spouse About What Time They Needed To Arrive For A Family Birthday Dinner, But When She Checked The Group Chat to Confirm The Time, Her Spouse Accused Her Of Not Trusting Him

Some people simply don’t like being told they’re wrong.

So, what would you do if you and your spouse remembered the time of a family event differently? Would you go along with what they thought? Or would you pull out your phone and double-check the time?

In the following story, one wife finds herself in this situation and decides to confirm the time, but her husband doesn’t like it. Here’s what happened.

AITA when I check for confirmation when my spouse and I disagree on simple facts? Our family was going to my in-laws’ for my father-in-law’s birthday. My spouse told me we needed to be there at 6. I replied, saying I thought it was 6:30. In the family chat group, both times had been floated.

Her spouse got mad that she disagreed on the time.

My spouse was adamant. I opened the chat app on my phone to confirm what the correct time was (if it was 6, then I needed to go make dinner right then, if it was 6:30, then I had some more time). My spouse got very angry at me, saying I never believe them, that ‘I think’ “they can’t be right.” AITA?

Yikes! But this is such a minor issue.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think.

For this person, she was just double-checking.

According to this comment, it depends.

Here’s someone who thinks she’s wrong.

Yet another reader who thinks she’s in the wrong.

She needs to stop doing that.

Sometimes it’s okay, but it sounds like she does it often, and that’s rude.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.