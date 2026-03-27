Woman Forgot To Bring Lunch To Work, So Her Husband Brought Her Food, But He Smothered It In Mayo Even Though She Spent 10 Years Saying She Hates It

It can be frustrating when someone who knows you well still ignores food preferences you’ve made clear for years.

So, what would you do if your spouse brought you lunch to work, but took it upon themselves to smother the food in a sauce you don’t like? Would you eat it anyway because they were nice enough to bring it? Or would you look at it weirdly and question why they did that?

In the following story, one wife deals with this situation and questions her husband’s motives. Here’s what happened.

AITA for criticizing the lunch my husband brought me? My husband and I have been together for nearly 10 years. In those 10 years, I’ve discovered (with much horror) that my husband puts mayo in EVERYTHING (pizza, pasta, shepherd’s pie, meat, rice, mashed potatoes). I’m most disgusted by the rice and meat, because it’s not just a little drop, no, he SMOTHERS them in mayo. He knows I hate it. Fast forward, I was having a rough shift at work, and I forgot to bring lunch, so my husband volunteered to bring me one. He made rice, broccoli, and sausage. I was pleased until I opened the box and saw…mayo. Not on the side, no, no…in the rice, on the sausage, EVERYWHERE.

Now, they can’t see eye-to-eye.

He saw my face and questioned it. I said, “It’s been 10 years, have I EVER put mayo in my rice?” He replied that he puts my favorite hot sauce in it, and it tastes great together, so he wanted to surprise me with a special sauce. His point is that it’s ungrateful of me to criticize a meal he made and brought for me, especially since he was trying to please me with a special sauce made with my favorite hot sauce. My points are that I really appreciate the gesture, but mayo?! Ten years of me being disgusted by his rice smothered in mayo. Ten years of telling him how much it disgusted me, but he still thought it was a good idea. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but people tend to be picky with food.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about what happened here.

This person thinks he wasted both of their time.

For this person, it’s about not paying attention.

According to this reader, her husband should’ve known better.

Here’s someone who thinks his reaction says it all.

He was so wrong for this, even if it was a nice gesture.

Next time, he can mix the sauces, but leave them on the side.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.