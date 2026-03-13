Woman Got Tired Of Her Roommate Ignoring Empty Toilet Paper Rolls In The Bathroom, So She Came Up With A Creative Solution That’s Hard To Ignore

Shared living spaces only work when everyone pulls their weight.

In this story, a woman was fed up with her roommate never replacing the toilet paper roll, so she thought of a creative solution to make the problem impossible to ignore.

Check out the full details below…

Roommate kept forgetting to replace the toilet paper, so I made it impossible to miss My roommate has this talent where they can use the last square of toilet paper and still somehow not notice the empty roll. It will be the saddest cardboard tube on earth, sitting there like a warning sign. They just walk away. I’ve asked nicely. I’ve joked. I’ve even put a sticky note on the holder. Same result.

This woman decided to create a visible solution.

So I decided to stop arguing and make the problem visible. I bought one of those cheap over-the-door hanging organizers. I labeled the top pocket TOILET PAPER with a marker. Then, I put it on the bathroom door at eye level.

She stopped storing backup tissue rolls in the cabinets.

Every pocket below it had something random like wipes, extra soap, and trash bags. This was just to make it feel normal. But the toilet paper pocket was the star of the show. I also stopped storing backup rolls anywhere else. No cabinet stash. No hidden roll on the window sill. Nothing.

Her plan was successful!

If the roll ran out and they didn’t replace it, they had to stand up. They had to open the door. They had to stare directly at the giant TOILET PAPER pocket while grabbing a new roll. The first time it happened, I heard them mutter something under their breath. The second time, they actually replaced the roll without being asked.

Her roommate also refills the pocket when it becomes empty.

Now, when the last roll is in that pocket, they refill it. It is so obvious it feels embarrassing not to. It’s petty, I know.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short and straightforward.

This person shares what they would do.

You’re too kind, says this person.

Finally, this person shares their personal experience.

Sometimes, the best solution is a big, bold label staring them in the eyes.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.