Woman Isn’t Ready To Forgive Her Father For The Affair That Ruined Her Parents Marriage, And When He Marries The Woman He Cheated With, She’s Not Prepared To Lie For Them Either

When you get married, you vow to love and cherish someone for life, at the eschewal of all others.

So it follows that an extramarital affair – one in which your partner is unaware – is deceitful, and a bad idea for everyone involved.

With this in mind, why is it that they are so common?

The woman in this story doesn’t have the answer to that question, nor does she have the desire to forgive her father and stepmother for the affair that tore through her childhood.

And now, they’re expecting her to lie about it on their behalf.

Read on to find out what happened here.

WIBTA if I revealed to extended family and potentially other guests how my dad and stepmom actually met? So my brother (20, male) told me (26, female) that our cousin (one we rarely see, especially as he only moved to the USA for college in recent years) arrived to my dad’s place today to visit family. I live in my own apartment, so I am not with my dad. My brother told me that the cousin asked how my dad and stepmom met. I know they have a tendency to lie and in some past situations, even pretend that both of them are the biological parents of me, my brother and my stepsisters. In this situation, according to my brother, my stepmom and dad were trying to brainstorm different fake versions they created. My stepmom’s sister then helped by switching the subject.

Read on to find out the real truth about how her dad and stepmom met.

My dad and stepmom were an extramarital affair when my now stepsister and I were classmates in our elementary days. We eventually accepted our situation, though my dad and stepmom married only when I was 20, since my biological mom and dad believed in “staying for the kids”. Recently though, I’ve just felt like their manipulative, dishonest and entitled ways (including long time lack of accountability) eventually hit, and the affair is a puzzle piece of these ways that make it hard for me to want any close relationship with them, or to forgive them. I actually lean towards low contact, but of course for occasions like my brother’s birthday this weekend, I will have to see them.

And all this has got her wondering what she should say if asked about her dad and stepmom.

For me, if this has to come up, especially when I see them all this weekend, or anytime in the future, I’m just wondering hypothetically whether or not I’d be wrong if I said something like my stepsister and I were classmates in Elementary. Or to even directly mention the affair. WIBTA?

The onus is on her dad and stepmom here for putting their kids in a really difficult position.

It’s one thing to lie (or avoid the truth) about how you met, but asking others to lie for you really isn’t okay.

Especially when those people are your kids, whose psychology your infidelity almost certainly messed with.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person thought that she would be wrong to tell the truth, but also that she was under no obligation to lie for them.

While others called out the parents for their behavior.

Meanwhile, this Redditor encouraged her to push this back onto her dad and stepmom.

There are two people in this story who were unfaithful, and therefore only two people who can really answer questions about that.

Perhaps this daughter wants to spill the beans, though she’d be unlikely to win any favours by doing so.

Instead, she should just keep doing what she’s doing and limiting contact.

After all, her family sound chaotic at best.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.