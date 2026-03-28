Woman Lent His Parents Money When They Were Struggling, So She Got Angry When They Couldn’t Pay Her Back Now That They Are Doing Better

Money and family can sometimes create awkward situations.

The following story involves a woman who helped his parents financially during the time when they were struggling.

Now that they had received their income taxes and things had improved, she asked for the $50 they had promised.

Instead of a calm conversation, the situation quickly turned into an argument.

Read the full story below and find out more…

AITA For asking for the full $50 my parents promised me After lending them so much money? For context, before my parents received their income taxes, my family was struggling. This was also the time when I started a new job. They kept asking me for money. I gave it to them without complaint or questioning for months. They always said they would pay me back. They still have not. I was okay with that.

This woman asked for the $50 that her parents borrowed from her.

They have now received their income taxes. They are doing way better now. I asked for the $50 they promised me if I did a couple of favors. But they only gave me $30. I asked them about it. I was fine ignoring the rest of the money if they just talked to me civilly.

Her parents started insulting her.

But they started going off on me. They told me I was ungrateful and kept insulting me. After letting them go off on me for asking about the rest of the money, I got angry. I started to curse them out. I will admit that I should have kept my cool.

She got angry, and now, she’s wondering if she was wrong to react that way.

For some reason I got really angry about this. I felt like I was wronged in a way. Especially because the $50 I was requesting does not even begin to measure up to the amount I gave them. They promised to pay that money back. So I just wanted someone else’s opinion on this situation.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Short and possible.

Call it cash well spent and move on, says this one.

Finally, here’s some straightforward advice.

Funny how “family helps family” sometimes disappears when it’s time to pay back your debt.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.