Woman Let Her Roommate Use Her Car To Get To Work Because Her Job Was Farther Away, But When She Drove The Car Herself One Morning, The Roommate Became Furious She Hadn’t Been Woken Up

Sharing things with roommates can get pretty tricky.

So, what would you do if you regularly let a roommate use your car to get to work, but one morning, they were still asleep after a closing shift, and you needed to leave? Would you wake them up to have them drive you? Or would you just drive yourself to work?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this situation and chooses the latter. Here’s what happened.

AITA for driving my own car to work? I (F 21) share an apartment with two people. I am the only one who owns a car. Naturally, I sometimes let my roommates use my car for normal stuff like running to the store, etc. Recently, I’ve been letting one of my roommates take the car more often because she works a good way from the apartment, while my other roommate and I work within walking distance. So, the last two weeks I’ve been letting her drive the car so long as she picks up and/or drops off our other roommate and me whenever possible, and we’ve happily been walking the rest of the time.

Her roommate was still sleeping, so she took the car.

This particular roommate works at a coffee shop and often works either opening (4:30-10) or closing (3-9:30) shifts, so she is often available to drive us. I work at a bakery and work 8-4. This morning, when I got up for work, my roommate wasn’t up yet. I knew she worked a closing shift, so I wasn’t worried, but I hadn’t counted on her not being awake to drive me, and therefore would have been late if I had walked, so I went ahead and drove myself. My work is an 11-minute easy walk away, and I knew she had the time to come get the car before work, so I drove myself.

On lunch, she found out how mad her roommate really was.

About 15 minutes after I left, she woke up and immediately started throwing a fit, saying that I should have woken her up instead of taking the car and forcing her to come get it. She was apparently so angry at me that she took it out on our other roommate and all but forced her to call an Uber to go get the car instead of walking because her feet hurt. I’m not allowed to look at my phone while at work, so I didn’t know any of this till my lunch break, when my other roommate told me, because the first never said a word to me. AITA?

Yikes! Sounds like she’s a little spoiled with the car.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit feel about this story.

For this person, not loaning your car is the first rule.

This reader thinks she should buy her own car.

According to this comment, she’s setting a bad precedent.

Yet another person who suggests she stop lending her car out.

It’s time to stop it because clearly, the roommate thinks it’s her car.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.