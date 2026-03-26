Woman Noticed Her Boyfriend Only Ate His Favorite Instant Noodles When She Cooked Them, So She Stopped, And When He Asked Her How To Make Them She Told Him To Read The Instructions

Sometimes, people throw the biggest fit over the easiest task for no reason at all.

So, what would you do if your partner loved a certain food but only ate it when you were the one who cooked it? Would you keep making it for them? Or would you expect them to take some initiative and cook it themselves?

In the following story, one girlfriend finds herself in this situation and tries the latter. Here’s what happened.

AITA for not giving my partner instructions? There are these instant noodles that you cook on the stove, then add sauce to. My partner (M25) and I (F25) love these so much, but I noticed that he would only eat them when I decided to make them. So I stopped to see something. Then he started asking me to make them again, but I refused. I told him to make it himself, and then he asked, “How do you make it?”

She wanted him to figure it out on his own.

I say to read the instructions. He gets annoyed and says, “Why can’t you just tell me? Why be difficult?” Because it’s so easy??? Needless to say, he didn’t make the noodles. I feel bad because I thought maybe I was being difficult with him, but if I had to read these easy instructions, why can’t he? AITA?

Wow! It’s easy to see why he’s upset, but making instant noodles is not that hard.

Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit feel about this story.

According to this comment, she did give him instructions.

Here’s someone who explains that what her son does.

For this person, it’s weaponized incompetence.

Yet another reader who thinks he’s doing it on purpose.

She needs to stand her ground because every adult needs to know how to cook for themselves.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.