Woman Prepared All Day For A Law Firm Interview, But She Was Accused Of Reading Her Answers From A Screen During The Call

Job interviews can be stressful, but they are a breeze for someone who is well prepared.

The following story is about a woman who attended an interview fully prepared. In fact, she was so prepared that she the person interviewing her thinks she cheated.

Let’s take a closer look!

Accused of cheating in an interview My sister’s friend got me a job interview at my sister’s old law firm. I spent an entire day just studying everything I could for the interview. I wanted to be so prepared for anything they could throw at me. I had an answer and example to everything.

This woman worked in law firms before and answered promptly.

The interviewer even said I understood something that no one else does. Anyways, I have worked in law firms before. I would have reasonably known how to answer. My sister’s friend told my sister something afterward.

The interviewer accused her of reading her answers from a screen.

The interviewer believes I was obviously looking at a screen during my interview. This is hilarious. I’m actually too broke to buy a laptop. I don’t have a job. I did my interview on my iPad.

It’s hilarious unless this false information costs her the job.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Short and simple.

This person makes a valid point.

Here’s an honest opinion from this person.

Indeed! Makes sense…

Finally, perhaps they can’t handle it, says this user.

Confidence may look suspicious if the other person is judgmental.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.