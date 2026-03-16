Woman Refused To Keep Sending Her Sibling Money After Yet Another Request, So The Conversation Exploded Into Tears, Accusations, And A Family Fallout

There’s a difference between offering support and being expected to provide it on demand.

So when a woman refused yet another cash request from her sibling, the conversation escalated to cruel accusations, name calling, and an intense guilt trip.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not giving my sister money Now I (21F) have an older sister (24) who constantly asks for money. Normally, I would send her some since it’s usually only like £10 or £5.

But lately, she’s found she’s a little short on cash herself.

However, I just don’t have the money at the moment after getting a dress for a wedding. That’s when she said that she and my niece have no food in their flat. I told her that I was sorry, and I did feel bad.

So then her sister went begging elsewhere.

Then she messaged my mum asking for £40. I told Mum she had only asked me for £15. My mum told her that she didn’t have any money either.

That’s when this sister turned on the waterworks.

My sister then called and started crying, saying that we never help her or even acknowledge that she exists and needs support. At this point, we had both had enough and said it’s not our responsibility to provide for her and her kid. She called us some pretty intense names and said not to bother with her ever again.

She feels a little guilty, but also justified.

Looking back, I could have sorted something out for her, even just taking some chicken nuggets up or something. But after what she said, I really didn’t want to. AITA?

It’s hard to want to help someone who treats you so poorly.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter doesn’t think her sister is being completely honest here.

The way her sister phrased the question said a lot about her true intentions.

To this commenter, it’s clear her sister is used to taking advantage of her family.

Her sister made a commitment when she chose to have a child, and right now, she’s not following through.

Her sister wanted a bailout but ended up finding a boundary instead.

You can’t treat your own family like an ATM.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.