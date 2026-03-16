Woman Refused To Share Midterm Questions And Answers With Her Friend Who Hadn’t Been Keeping Up With Lectures, So She Was Called Selfish

Academic assessments can test friendships.

In this story, a young woman’s friend kept asking her for the midterm questions and answers.

Her friend hadn’t been keeping up with lectures and wanted her to help her “prepare.”

When she declined, her friend didn’t take it very well.

Check out the full details below.

AITA For Not Sharing Test Q&A with my friend My friend stopped talking to me because I refused to give her the questions and answers so she could “prepare.” Before the midterm, she had not been keeping up with the lectures. She said she did not think it was worth it.

This young woman’s friend asked her if she could share the answers to the test.

Then test week came. Instead of offering to study together or accepting to study together, she asked if I could give her the answers after I took my test. She wanted to put them into chat to compare the answers between mine and chat’s answer. She wanted to make it look like she did it.

She told her friend it’s not possible.

We are in different sections. My test is before hers. I said that was the most ridiculous thing she had said to me, and I turned her down. She then asked that I not send the answers, and just send the questions. I told her it was not possible. I would not have time to take a picture of the questions and the answers at the same time.

Her friend kept pressing.

I kept turning her down subtly. She kept pressing. She only cared about getting the answers and questions from me. I asked her why she gets to have the advantage of knowing the questions and answers ahead of time. I am going into the test without knowing the questions.

Now, she’s accused of being selfish.

She called me annoying and selfish. She said she is always ready to share her answers with me. She says that even when I never ask. AITA?

Let’s read the responses of other people.

Short and simple.

This person gives their honest opinion.

She’s not your friend, says this one.

Here’s another valid point.

Finally, here’s a good response to the friend.

If you skip the lectures, you can’t expect to magically know the answers.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.