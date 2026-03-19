Woman Snuck Into Her Sister’s House To Retrieve Some Of Her Makeup That Her Niece Stole, But She Debated Confronting Her Or Telling The Parents

Family boundaries can get messy.

In this story, a woman realized her 13-year-old niece had taken some of her pimple patches and her lipsticks from her house without asking.

She decided to get them back in the middle of the night without anyone noticing.

Now, she’s unsure whether to confront her niece directly or tell her sister about the situation.

Check out the full story below…

AITA for taking back my stuff my niece stole from me? AITA for “breaking” into my sister’s house in the middle of the night? And take back the items my niece “Amy” (13F) stole from me? No one knew I went over. I’m not sure if I should gaslight or blackmail my niece. I’m not sure if I should tell her parents.

This woman noticed that some of her things were missing.

I was watching my sister’s kids, 4F, 11M, and 13F “Amy.” We did things during the day. We watched a movie at my place at night. Then, I took them home. As I was getting ready for bed sometime after midnight, I noticed a few things missing in my washroom.

She knew right away that it was Amy who took them.

My new pimple patch box was open and half gone. Two new Charlotte Tilbury lipsticks were gone. The total cost was less than $50. I knew right away Amy took them because she is now into makeup products. She mentioned both items in passing while we were hanging out. She did not ask me to have either.

Now, she doesn’t know what to do.

Her family is not cash-strapped. When asked, I don’t have issues buying things that are appropriate for her age. I also don’t mind giving her hand-me-downs. We try not to spoil the kids. We especially avoid spoiling them with brands. She’s not a troubled kid, but this is really troubling. Did I overreact? What do I do now?

Let’s read the responses of other people.

This user gives their honest opinion.

This behavior is deranged, says this one.

This person thinks it’s creepy.

Here’s another valid point.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

Nothing says family drama like some missing makeup at midnight.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.