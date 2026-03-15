Woman Tried To Return A Military Flag To Her Ex-Boyfriend For Three Years, But Then She Gave It Away

Sentimental items deserve care and closure.

The following story is about a woman who held onto her ex’s dad’s military flag for nearly three years.

She tried to contact her ex-boyfriend and his sister to return it, but they didn’t get back to her.

So she decided to give it away, thinking no one would claim it anymore.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for giving away a military funeral flag that didn’t belong to Me. Long story short, I ended up with a military flag that an ex had left at my house for almost three years. I repeatedly contacted him and his sister to try and return the flag to them. It was their dad’s funeral flag. He was a retired military veteran and has since passed away. The last time I contacted the sister was probably about a year ago. I asked for her address because I was going to send her the flag.

This woman contacted a retired military friend.

I was tired of holding onto it. She never got back to me. A year passed since the last time I tried to make contact.I did not know exactly what to do with the flag. I got a hold of a friend who is also retired from the military. I asked him for advice on what to do with it. He said to give it to him. He said he would be able to take care of it for me.

Her ex’s sister suddenly reached out to her.

I did just that. That was about three or four months ago. Today, I got a message from the sister asking about the flag. I told her I did not have it anymore. She blew up on me about it. She said I was stealing from her and that it was not my right to get rid of it. She pressured me for my friend’s information to contact him.

She refused to give her any information.

I told her no. I was not going to give her his information. He does not know her. I do not think he would be comfortable with me giving out his information to a stranger. So I refused, and she got upset. She said, “What if it was your dad’s flag?” I told her that if it were me in her situation and it was that important to me, I would have prioritized getting the flag back. So my question is, am I the jerk for giving away the flag?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person agrees with what OP did.

A military veteran speaks up.

People are siding with her.

Here’s a short but honest opinion.

Finally, here’s a valid point.

If it truly matters to you, you shouldn’t have waited for years to get it back.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.