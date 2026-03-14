Woman Wanted To Attend Her Husband’s Cousin’s Engagement Party, But She Feared Seeing Her Mother-In-Law With Whom She Wasn’t On Good Terms

Family events can be joyful and stressful at the same time.

The following story involves a woman who was recently married, but is not on good terms with her mother-in-law.

She wants to attend her husband’s cousin’s engagement party.

But she’s thinking twice because her MIL might be there to ruin her day.

What do you think she should do? Let’s take a closer look!

WIBTA for not attending my husband’s cousin’s engagement party because my in-laws are likely to be present. For context, I’m in my mid-twenties and recently married. My husband and I had a rocky start to our marriage. Following some pretty severe boundary crossing at our wedding and shortly after our wedding.

This woman is not comfortable with her mother-in-law.

This was all on behalf of my mother-in-law. She makes me incredibly uncomfortable. I have tried to find a way to have a cordial and polite relationship. I fear she enjoys poking fun at me in public settings.

She and her husband were invited to his cousin’s engagement party.

My husband’s cousin is having her engagement party at the end of February. She and I have a lovely relationship. We’re not the closest per se. We text a few times a week. My husband and I love spending time with her and her fiancé. We see them somewhat regularly.

But she fears the thought of running into her mother-in-law at the party.

I’d love to be there to celebrate them both, but the thought of running into my MIL terrifies me. The last time I saw her she bulldozed over me. She made me cry in my own house. My husband stood up for me. She seems not remorseful. What should I do? WIBTA for staying home? And having my husband be the one to represent us both at the party?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person offers some useful advice.

This user makes some valid points.

Here’s another sound suggestion.

People have good pieces of advice.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Sometimes, self-care means skipping the party and keeping the peace with the in-laws.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.