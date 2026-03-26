Woman Wanted To Use The Treadmill In The Gym So She Asked A Girl Sitting On It To Move, But She Ended Up Arguing With The Girl’s Mother

Gym equipment should be shared fairly by everyone.

In this story, a woman went to the gym hoping to use a treadmill but found them all occupied.

She noticed a girl sitting on one without using it, so she politely asked if she could sit somewhere else.

That simple request quickly turned into an argument with the girl’s mother.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITAH for expecting a girl to get off a treadmill in the gym? The gym I go to does not have a lot of treadmills. I have recently started running. I went to the gym with my partner last night. All of the treadmills were in use.

This woman went back to the treadmill and saw a girl sitting on one.

I used some weight machines to start. Then, I went back to the treadmills. I noticed there was a girl just sitting on a treadmill. Her friend was using the treadmill next to her. She had been there for at least 15 minutes without using it.

She confronted the girl, saying she needed to use the treadmill.

So I went up and asked if she was planning to use it. She said she was with her friend. I told her she could wait next to her friend’s machine. I said she should not take up machines from people who want to use them. She shrugged her shoulders and refused to move.

The girl’s mother intervened and told her she should not be asking them to leave.

A woman then came over and asked what was happening. So I explained it. She said she was the girl’s mother. She said I should not be telling her daughter to move. I said her daughter should not be taking up machines she has no intention of using. She said her daughter is free to sit there if she wants and that her daughter is doing nothing wrong.

She made a snappy comment about the girl’s entitlement.

I said I can see where her daughter gets her entitlement from. She said I was out of order for commenting on her parenting. I said she should be a better parent if she cannot handle any criticism. A member of staff came over.

Now, she’s wondering if what she did or said was wrong.

When I explained what was going on, they asked the daughter to move off the treadmill or leave the gym. My girlfriend said maybe I should not have argued with the mother. But I do not see how I have done anything wrong. AITA for asking a girl to get off a treadmill in the gym then arguing with her mother?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Here’s some sound advice from this one.

This person makes a valid point.

This user gives their honest opinion.

Both of them are entitled, says this one.

Finally, short and simple.

Treadmills are meant for running, not for sitting.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.