Woman Wants To Include Photos Of Her Late Sister With Both Parents In A Funeral Slideshow, But The Father’s New Wife Told Her To Stop Dwelling On It And Omit The Photos

A funeral is supposed to honor a life, not rewrite it.

So, what would you do if you were creating a slideshow for your late sister’s funeral and included a few childhood photos of her with both parents, but her father’s new wife demanded you leave the photos out? Would you do as she says? Or would you consider leaving them in the slideshow?

In the following story, one sister faces this very decision and is unsure what to do. Here’s what’s going on.

WIBTA for keeping photos of my late sister + her separated mom and dad if the new wife of dad asks for those photos not to be included? I am currently composing a slideshow of my late sister’s life for her funeral. The photos span from birth until now. My mom and I have 3-4 photos that include my sister, my mom, and her dad around ages 0/3 For instance, a photo of them holding her at her baptism, a family photo from when she was 1 year old, and her first birthday (them holding her).

The father’s new wife has strong opinions.

For context, the new wife of the dad has asked not to include photos of the mom and dad with my sister and to simply omit them (going as far as telling me I shouldn’t be dwelling on it). My mom and my sister’s dad have been split since she was little, and she was in her 30s when she passed. The new wife has been in the picture since the late 2010s, and both parties (mom and her dad) have had little contact since. Now, I don’t know whether to keep the photos (3-4) that include my deceased sister, my mom, and her dad, as they have no romantic symbolism but rather are a memory from the past.

Wow! A funeral is no time to act like that.

Let’s check out how the readers at Reddit feel about her leaving the photos in.

As this comment points out, those are her parents.

This reader suggests she include the picture.

Here’s a reader who offers to come help her.

For this reader, it’s about her sister, not the wife.

She should include the photos because the day is about her sister’s life, and that’s part of it.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.