Woman Was Annoyed After Her Partner Used Her Towel As A Bathmat, But Instead Of Apologizing, He Blamed Her For Not Replacing It

Small household habits can spark surprisingly big arguments.

In this story, a woman was frustrated when her partner used her soft towel as a bathmat after not finding one in the cupboard.

Instead of apologizing, he insisted it was entirely her fault for not replacing it immediately.

Do you agree with him? Check out the full details below…

AITA for getting annoyed about my towel being used as a bathmat Yesterday, I put the bathmat in the wash. We were heading out shortly after. My partner went to shower before me this morning. He could not find a new bathmat when looking in the cupboard. He did not put the light on. There was certainly one in there because I got it out after.

This woman got annoyed and confronted her partner.

When I got up to go in the shower, I saw that he had used one of my nice soft towels as his bathmat when getting out of the shower. I was annoyed. I complained to him and asked him to please not use my towel in that way. I did not shout, but I was clearly annoyed in my tone. I went into the cupboard and got a new bathmat.

Her partner flipped and blamed her for not replacing the bathmat.

He then flipped out at me, saying it was 100% my fault. He said I had not replaced the bathmat when I put the old one in the wash. He raised his voice and didn’t back down from the idea that this is completely my fault. He said I was out of order for complaining to him about it. He feels it is ridiculous that I did not replace the old bathmat immediately.

Now, she’s wondering if she was really in the wrong.

I do not understand why he cannot just admit it was a bit inconsiderate to use my towel. I want him to apologize and leave it there. I would then be happy to apologize for not replacing the bathmat even though I think that is a stupid counterargument. AITA? Please be honest.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another valid point.

His reaction is off, says this one.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Finally, short and simple.

Some arguments last longer because no one is willing to say “I’m sorry.”

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.