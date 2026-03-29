Woman Was Asked To Front Her Friend’s Entire Share Of A Europe Trip They Had Planned For Months, So When She Said No, Her Friend Accused Her Of Not Being A True Pal

A friendship can survive a lot of things, but asking someone to fund your half of a Europe trip two weeks out is a big ask for anyone.

So when one woman told her friend she couldn’t afford to spot 100% of the expenses for an upcoming international trip, the entire friendship started falling apart.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not paying for my friends half of the trip Me and my friend, Jane, have been planning a trip to Europe for months. We both agreed to split the costs of everything evenly, including flights, accommodations, and activities.

But soon their prior agreement started breaking down.

However, a couple of weeks before the trip, Jane tells me that she’s been having some financial difficulties and won’t be able to afford her share of the costs. She asks if I can cover her expenses and promises to pay me back as soon as possible.

This careful planner really wasn’t a fan of this idea.

I’m hesitant to agree to this, as I’ve also been saving up for the trip and don’t want to be stuck with all of the costs. I tell Jane that I’m sorry, but I can’t afford to cover her expenses.

Jane didn’t like being told no.

Jane gets upset and accuses me of being selfish and not being a good friend. She says that if I were a true friend, I would be willing to help her out in her time of need.

Now she questions if she’s making the right choice.

I feel guilty and don’t want to ruin my friendship, but I also don’t want to put myself in a tough financial situation. I’m now wondering if I was being selfish by not agreeing to cover Jane’s expenses. So, AITA for not covering my friend’s expenses for our trip to Europe even though she’s having financial difficulties?

Good friends also don’t guilt trip each other…

What did Reddit think?

This commenter doesn’t trust Jane.

Jane appears to be a textbook moocher.

When you lend money out, especially to an unreliable borrower, there’s bound to be risks involved.

Jane’s lack of planning just isn’t her responsibility.

This “friend” didn’t want accountability — she just wanted a free vacation.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.