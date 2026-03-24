Woman Was Working At A Store Register When A Mom And Her Barefoot Toddlers Came In, And She Felt Disgusted By The Family’s Trashy Behavior
Basic hygiene in public places should be common sense.
The following story is about a woman who was working the register at a store.
She noticed a mom came in with her two young boys, both walking barefoot.
Surrounded by farms and a restaurant area, she couldn’t believe anyone thought that was acceptable.
Check out the full details below…
Put some shoes on your kids!
Where I live, I’m used to seeing relatively trashy behavior, but this one really irked me.
So this mom comes in with her two boys and her mother.
Both kids look to be about 4 and 2 years old.
This obviously wasn’t the issue.
This employee noticed that both kids were barefoot.
The issue was that both kids came into the store barefoot.
You don’t need a degree in science to know how filthy a store floor is.
The four headed to the restaurant side for lunch and later came to my register to pay.
The boys grabbed the toys they wanted and went straight to the cashier.
The boys have grabbed the toys they wanted.
I scanned the older boy’s toy first without a problem.
In general, the younger kids that come into the store tend to have not yet developed object permanence.
When I take their toy to scan for a few seconds, it is world-ending for them. This usually leads to them crying.
The mom picked up the younger boy and let him stand on the cashier with his dirty feet.
The mom probably wanted to avoid this.
She instead picked up the 2-year-old and placed his bare feet on the counter. She did this so he could hand me the toy to scan.
I get it. Toddlers like to run around.
She thinks it was gross and disgusting!
But for Pete’s sake, a store is not the same as their living room where they can just walk around without shoes.
Our store is surrounded by farms. People are probably tracking in animal waste.
The restaurant side is covered with crumbs and probably broken glass.
She thought it was cute when that was nothing but trashiness at its finest.
Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.
This user makes a valid point.
Yes, indeed.
It’s disgusting, says this person.
People are saying the same thing.
Finally, short and simple.
Looks like the mom forgot basic store etiquette the same way she forgot their shoes.
If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.
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