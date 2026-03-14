Woman Watched Her Brother’s Girlfriend Ignore Boundaries And Force Herself Into The Family, But She Tried To Confront Both Of Them To No Avail

Family boundaries can get complicated when new partners are involved.

In this story, a woman grew uncomfortable with her brother’s girlfriend repeatedly overstepping.

The girlfriend would force herslef in the family, calling their parents “Mom” and “Dad.”

Despite several attempts to address it maturely, the problem persists.

Read the full story below for all the details.

WIBTA for asking my brother’s partner to learn our names My brother and his girlfriend are both 20. They’ve been together for some months now. My grandparents, sister, and mother aren’t very fond of her. She oversteps boundaries. The couple of times I’ve confronted her for offenses, she has completely shut down. She has also accused me of hating her.

This woman tried to handle the problem with maturity.

I never come at her with any animosity. I’m always looking to handle things maturely because I really can’t stand lingering drama. I feel she cannot take any accountability for her actions. She’s overstepped many times.

She hates how her brother’s girlfriend calls their parents “Mom” and “Dad.”

My biggest complaint is that she calls our parents “mom and dad.” I feel like she is inserting herself into our family in a way that’s really uncomfortable. She’s been calling them this from the start. My mom doesn’t like it. My dad doesn’t want to rock the boat. He has said it’s really odd. My sister and I have told our brother several times that he needs to have a discussion with her about it.

She had talked to her brother about this, but nothing has changed.

I don’t think he has. She still does it. He doesn’t say anything. She also refuses to remember mine and my sister’s names. She says I am my sister and she is me. She also calls my grandparents “grandma and grandpa.” They aren’t comfortable with that. That’s also not what we call them. She’s called our brother her husband a couple of times. That’s entirely their business. It does make the “forcing yourself into the family” feeling more real.

She also hates his brother for being scared to upset his girlfriend.

I’m mostly annoyed with my brother for this. He’s too scared to upset her over anything. He won’t have a real conversation with her. I think her behavior is her behavior. I feel that my brother does her no favors by letting her push limits. So, WIBTA if I asked her to start calling us by our names?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid point from this one.

Everyone needs to speak up, says this person.

Here’s a sound suggestion.

Finally, short and simple.

The hardest part of family drama isn’t the outsider, but the family member who won’t speak up.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.