Worker Says Every Job Leaves Him In Chronic Pain And Constant Stress, But When He’s Unemployed He Feels Clearer, Healthier, And More Like Himself

It’s strange how having a job can make you feel less like yourself.

So, what would you do if every time you were employed, you felt disconnected from yourself, but the moment you were unemployed, you felt present in your own life? Would you just ignore the feelings and keep working? Or would the thought of everything really have you questioning the whole thing?

In the following story, one worker admits that he feels better when unemployed and wonders if that makes him lazy. Let’s take a look.

I feel more put together when I’m unemployed than I do with a job The only benefits a job has ever given me are money, and society doesn’t think I’m a lazy, useless leech. But otherwise, it feels like I spend my entire life doing basically nothing important while everything else in my life suffers. Two days off and the few hours I have after work are not enough to live an entire life. It’s not enough to enjoy my hobbies, have a social life, cook, clean, and idk just experience things, think, feel, and process being alive.

Everything from waking up to standing at work gets to him.

Idk how to explain it, but my job makes me feel dumber and less empathetic and emotionally regulated. I always feel on edge and unable to shift out of “work mode,” and I struggle with insomnia, but only during the week when I have to wake up early to an alarm blaring in my ear. I hate getting out of my warm bed to sit in my freezing car and drive to work every day. I also have chronic pain, so standing for 8 hours really hurts. I feel like I don’t exist most of the time. It’s hard to manage relationships because of this, and it’s also difficult to form communities or to bother thinking about how I can make any sort of positive change.

He’s so torn about how to feel.

And for what? It feels like I’m so productive at work, but it all feels so pointless. Will the world really implode if I relax a little? I feel like a robot who lives only to show up to work every day and on time. Sometimes I wanna call out sick just to finish all the stuff I didn’t have time to do over the weekend, and then I feel bad. I don’t mind being productive. I’m actually a fairly ambitious person, but this feels ridiculous. I feel like I’m not allowed to have needs and that I’m a lazy/bad person if I don’t place my job above everything else in my life. I’ve had several jobs, and they’ve all made me feel this way.

Yikes! This guy sounds like he hates working.

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit can relate.

He should figure out how to maximize YouTube.

For this reader, they learned the lesson at 21.

This person can relate.

Here’s someone who has had a break and now feels the same.

He needs a new job.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.