Workers Recreated Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show In Their Restaurant
by Matthew Gilligan
Chances are that you saw Bad Bunny’s halftime performance at the most recent Super Bowl.
The show was a big hit and workers at Las Gaviotas Cevicheria restaurant in Lima, Peru filmed a tribute to the video that quickly became a huge viral hit on TikTok.
The video features a split-screen with Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance on top and the restaurant workers on the bottom.
The employees danced and the camera movements mimicked the halftime show in impressive manner.
At one point, the restaurant’s chef was seen on top of a white truck, just like Bad Bunny did in his show.
This is awesome!
Check out the video.
@lasgaviotas.cevicheria
Super Tazón en Las Gaviotas 🐠👨🏽🍳
And here’s how viewers reacted on TikTok.
Uber weighed in!
And we got some comments in Spanish!
Here’s another one!
This was a great tribute to Bad Bunny!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · bad bunny, dancing, football, halftime show, lima, music, nfl, peru, pop culture, restaurants, sports, super bowl, super bowl halftime show, the super bowl, tiktok, top, video, viral
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