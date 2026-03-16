March 16, 2026 at 6:55 am

Workers Recreated Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show In Their Restaurant

by Matthew Gilligan

workers dancing in a restaurant

TikTok/@lasgaviotas.cevicheria

Chances are that you saw Bad Bunny’s halftime performance at the most recent Super Bowl.

The show was a big hit and workers at Las Gaviotas Cevicheria restaurant in Lima, Peru filmed a tribute to the video that quickly became a huge viral hit on TikTok.

workers dancing in a restaurant

TikTok/@lasgaviotas.cevicheria

The video features a split-screen with Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance on top and the restaurant workers on the bottom.

The employees danced and the camera movements mimicked the halftime show in impressive manner.

workers dancing in a restaurant

TikTok/@lasgaviotas.cevicheria

At one point, the restaurant’s chef was seen on top of a white truck, just like Bad Bunny did in his show.

This is awesome!

man dancing in a restaurant

TikTok/@lasgaviotas.cevicheria

Check out the video.

@lasgaviotas.cevicheria

Super Tazón en Las Gaviotas 🐠👨🏽‍🍳

♬ sonido original – Mihawin – Mihawin

And here’s how viewers reacted on TikTok.

Uber weighed in!

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 1.01.06 PM Workers Recreated Bad Bunnys Super Bowl Halftime Show In Their Restaurant

And we got some comments in Spanish!

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 1.01.28 PM Workers Recreated Bad Bunnys Super Bowl Halftime Show In Their Restaurant

Here’s another one!

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 1.02.05 PM Workers Recreated Bad Bunnys Super Bowl Halftime Show In Their Restaurant

This was a great tribute to Bad Bunny!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

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