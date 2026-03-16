Young Woman Agreed To Be A Bridesmaid For A Relative, But She Refused To Return To Her Natural Hair Color Due To Past Trauma

Personal choices and appearances should be respected.

In this story, a young woman said yes when a family member asked her to be a bridesmaid.

But when she found out that she had to revert her hair to its natural color for the wedding, she refused.

Now, she’s wondering if standing firm on her choices would make her the bad guy.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for refusing to go back to my natural hair colour to be in a wedding? I (19F) have naturally dark brown hair. I have not had my natural hair color since before my freshman year of high school. Currently, my hair is blonde and purple. The purple is temporary.

This young woman said yes to being a bridesmaid.

I was asked to be a bridesmaid for my family member’s wedding. I said yes. I was told that the non-natural hair color (purple) would not be allowed at the wedding. I was okay with that. Today, I was told I have to go back to my natural hair color or not be involved in the wedding. This was not from the bride yet.

She wouldn’t go back to her natural hair color.

I was immediately shocked. I argued about it. I said no almost immediately. No one is calling me an jerk, but I feel like I’m going crazy. For context, I will never go back to my natural hair color. It reminds me of my past trauma. Even if it means I’m out of the wedding party, I will not change it.

But now, she wonders if she is the jerk.

I’ve done so much to get as happy as I am now. My hair journey is a big part of that. So, AITA?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

You do you, says this one.

Short and simple.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Finally, here’s some straightforward advice.

To stand your ground, sometimes you need to choose purple over protocol.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.