Young Woman And Her Roommate Adopted A Cat And Were Advised To Minimize Stress, But She Invited Multiple Friends Over Just Days Later

Adopting a pet means letting it settle into its new home patiently.

In this story, a woman adopted a cat with her roommate.

The shelter advised them to keep the cat in one room for a few days and to avoid stressful situations.

But tension started when she brought several friends over.

Let’s take a closer look.

AITA for having friends over after adopting a cat with my roomate Five days ago, I (18F) and my roommate (24F) adopted a cat (10F) from the local shelter. We had been planning it for a while. Everything was going smoothly. When getting the cat, the shelter worker told us it was better if the cat remained in the same room for about three days. They told us to avoid stressful situations.

This young woman and her roommate agreed that they wouldn’t overwhelm the cat with guests.

My roommate and I agreed that I would not bring more than one friend over at a time. My roommate has been really protective of the cat. I just found it kind of cute and let her do her thing. Fast forward to now, the cat is doing well. She now roams freely around our flat. She has met my friends individually over the last day. She seems to like being around them.

She and three of her friends went back to her apartment.

After class, we went back to the apartment together. There were four of us, including myself. When my roommate saw us, she seemed really sad. She asked me privately when they were leaving. She was super nice about it. It was our first serious talk.

Her roommate is now giving her the cold shoulder.

My friends left shortly after. Now, she is giving me the cold shoulder. I really would like to know if I am in the wrong. I see her as one of my friends. I do not want to ruin our friendship.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one chimes in.

This person has a similar remark.

Indeed, right?

The roommate is not acting normal, says this one.

Sometimes, it’s not the cat that’s causing tension at home but the humans.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.