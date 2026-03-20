Young Woman Bought A General Ticket Instead Of VIP For A Concert She Was Going To Watch, So Her Best Friend Got Upset And Started Ignoring Her

Friendships can get complicated when money and concert tickets are involved.

In this story, a young woman planned to see PinkPantheress with her best friend.

However, the tickets they bought were different due to schedule and some financial issues.

Now, her best friend is upset and is acting cold toward her.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not buying $200+ VIP concert ticket after my best friend bought one? I (19F) and my best friend (17F) have been besties for around three years now. We even work together. One of our favorite artists is PinkPantheress, who recently released tour dates. We wanted to buy tickets.

This young woman was hesitant at first to go to the concert because of her schedule.

I was not able to buy them as soon as presale came out on December 10th because I had a biology final. I am a college freshman and she is a high school senior. I also had my spring semester schedule picked out with a 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. class on the same day. I was hesitant about even going at all in fear I would be late or miss it.

She learned that her best friend bought a VIP ticket.

I told her this. I called her afterward to know what ticket she bought. She decided to get a VIP one for $230. That was honestly out of my comfort zone for a ticket considering we already went to see Pink in 2024. I waited until our next paycheck came in on December 31st to buy a ticket. My parents monitor my bank account and I wanted to save up for Christmas gifts.

When she was ready to buy, the VIP tickets were all sold out.

I saw the VIP tickets were all sold out. Yes, I did wait too long. I will admit that even though I told her I would buy them eventually. I bought a general ticket instead.

Her best friend was upset.

I asked to get ready at her house on the day of the concert because her house is closer to my university than mine. She refused. She said, “You think I’m okay with everything. Now I have to go to the concert alone in VIP.” We did not originally decide to get VIP. I apologized deeply. I offered to give her space since we have never fought before.

Now, she’s being ignored by her best friend.

After four days of not talking, she texted me, “I miss you. Can we still talk?” Of course, I said yes. She still ignores me at work. She does not text or message me. So, AITA?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Your friend owes you an apology, says this one.

This person sides with OP.

While this one calls out the friend.

Finally, here’s a valid point.

Attending a concert alone is rarely fun.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.