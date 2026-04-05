April 5, 2026 at 6:55 am

A Brother Honored His Late Parents In A Special Way At His Sister’s Wedding

by Matthew Gilligan

man at a wedding

TikTok/@katymarie1997

Folks, you’re about to see a touching tribute…

A woman named Katy posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she and her brother honored their late parents at Katy’s wedding.

man at a wedding

TikTok/@katymarie1997

Katy’s wedding was on a beach and her brother walked down the aisle.

Her brother held a dress and a framed photo and placed both of them on a chair in the front row at the ceremony.

man at a wedding

TikTok/@katymarie1997

The video’s text overlay reads, “Drag path but it’s my brother walking our parents down the aisle at my wedding with my mom’s wedding dress, but they both passed away when we were kids.”

The caption reads, “It was such an emotional day.”

photo on a chair

TikTok/@katymarie1997

Check out the video.

@katymarie1997

It was such an emotional day @Yung Ky #dragpath #fyp

♬ son original – ౨ৎ

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person asked a question.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 11.23.26 AM 1 A Brother Honored His Late Parents In A Special Way At His Sisters Wedding

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 11.23.06 AM A Brother Honored His Late Parents In A Special Way At His Sisters Wedding

And this TikTokker shared a meme that summed up their feelings.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 11.23.15 AM A Brother Honored His Late Parents In A Special Way At His Sisters Wedding

What a beautiful tribute!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

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