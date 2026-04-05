A Brother Honored His Late Parents In A Special Way At His Sister’s Wedding

Folks, you’re about to see a touching tribute…

A woman named Katy posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she and her brother honored their late parents at Katy’s wedding.

Katy’s wedding was on a beach and her brother walked down the aisle.

Her brother held a dress and a framed photo and placed both of them on a chair in the front row at the ceremony.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Drag path but it’s my brother walking our parents down the aisle at my wedding with my mom’s wedding dress, but they both passed away when we were kids.”

The caption reads, “It was such an emotional day.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person asked a question.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker shared a meme that summed up their feelings.

What a beautiful tribute!

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