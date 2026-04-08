April 8, 2026 at 6:55 am

A Career Coach Talked About How Workers Can Change Their Reputations If They’re Seen As “Too Direct”

by Matthew Gilligan

woman giving career advice

TikTok/@thatcareerchic

Navigating any workplace can be difficult, and that’s why getting advice from career professionals like the woman you’re about to meet can be a big boost!

She’s a career expert named Rachel and she posted a video on TikTok and answered the following question from a viewer: “How do you fix your reputation of being “too direct?””

woman giving career advice

TikTok/@thatcareerchic

Rachel asked viewers “Suffering from a reputation issue in the workplace? Well, here’s what you can do to turn over a new leaf.”

She continued, “Option 1 is just to be the new you.”

Rachel then said, “Some people won’t trust the new you, but after a few interactions with you and seeing some consistency from you in this new way, they’ll begin to realize that you’ve made a change.”

woman giving career advice

TikTok/@thatcareerchic

The TikTokker continued, “Option Number 2 is for those of you who have really tanked a reputation and and you really need to turn over a new leaf.”

She added, “This will require a little more vulnerability, but it’ll overcome bigger challenges and create trust more quickly. Tell them what you’re working on, why you’re taking it seriously, and invite them to support you.”

woman giving career advice

TikTok/@thatcareerchic

Check out the video.

@thatcareerchic

Reply to @clothedinabundance | how to fix a bad reputation at work #personalbrandingtips #practicalcareeradvice #reputation #careertips

♬ I’m a Boss (Instrumental) – Instrumental Hip Hop Beats Crew

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 9.55.59 AM A Career Coach Talked About How Workers Can Change Their Reputations If Theyre Seen As Too Direct

And another viewer was impressed.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 9.56.05 AM A Career Coach Talked About How Workers Can Change Their Reputations If Theyre Seen As Too Direct

Give it a shot and see if it works for you!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

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