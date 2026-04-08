A Career Coach Talked About How Workers Can Change Their Reputations If They’re Seen As “Too Direct”

Navigating any workplace can be difficult, and that’s why getting advice from career professionals like the woman you’re about to meet can be a big boost!

She’s a career expert named Rachel and she posted a video on TikTok and answered the following question from a viewer: “How do you fix your reputation of being “too direct?””

Rachel asked viewers “Suffering from a reputation issue in the workplace? Well, here’s what you can do to turn over a new leaf.”

She continued, “Option 1 is just to be the new you.”

Rachel then said, “Some people won’t trust the new you, but after a few interactions with you and seeing some consistency from you in this new way, they’ll begin to realize that you’ve made a change.”

The TikTokker continued, “Option Number 2 is for those of you who have really tanked a reputation and and you really need to turn over a new leaf.”

She added, “This will require a little more vulnerability, but it’ll overcome bigger challenges and create trust more quickly. Tell them what you’re working on, why you’re taking it seriously, and invite them to support you.”

Check out the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person spoke up.

And another viewer was impressed.

Give it a shot and see if it works for you!

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