A Cashier Finds It Funny That So Many People Pull Out A $2 Bill To Pay With And Ask Her If It Is Real Money

When you work as a cashier, you get to interact with all sorts of different people, many of whom don’t seem to know a lot about certain aspects of life.

The cashier in this story has had several experiences where customers bring her $2 bills to pay with, and they question whether they are real money or not.

She is always shocked to see that many people don’t know that $2 bills are a real thing.

“I don’t know if this is real money” This happens at least twice a year.

Let’s see what it is this person experiences.

I’m running register and taking care of people’s orders when I get to the total. Conversation is slightly paraphrased, but always goes down essentially like this. Me: That’s going to be $2.89.

Ahh, these are somewhat rare.

Customer: (pulling out a two dollar bill) I don’t know if this is real money. (proceeds to hand it to me anyway) Me: (confused) Do you mean it might be a counterfeit two? I can check that if you want. I mean it’d make sense to counterfeit two dollar bills since you don’t see them that often.

Yes, they do make these. They are just far less commonly used.

Customer: No, I mean they don’t make two dollar bills. Do they? Is this real money? Me: One, they do. I promise. Two, if you don’t think this is real money, why would you pay with it?

I’m sure they are just commenting on the fact that they haven’t seen them before.

Just… What? Why would you admit you don’t think it’s real money then try to pay with it? How is it you’re twice my age, and have never seen a two dollar bill before? To the point where you don’t think they really exist even.

Some people lived sheltered lives, I guess.

I’ve even once had a lady get upset about the idea to the point where I swapped her $2 for two ones I had in my wallet to make the payment. It’s a two dollar bill. It exists, it’s real money.

You run into all sorts of people while working as a cashier, and it is best to just help them out and get them on their way.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think about this story.

It seems like everyone should be aware of this.

Yikes, this got awkward.

It can be a fun way to pay.

Yeah, this happened to me too.

Wow, a store owner should know better.

I guess if you’ve never seen one, you might think they are fake.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.