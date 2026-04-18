April 18, 2026 at 6:55 am

A Cat Got Mad At Her Owner Because She Wouldn’t Give Her Any Soup

by Matthew Gilligan

cat sitting in a box

TikTok/@roseshorty1

Never deny a cat what they want…

Because if you do, they’ll let you know how they feel and they won’t think twice about it!

A woman named Rose learned that lesson and she showed TikTok viewers how her cat reacted when she didn’t get her way.

soup cooking on a stove

TikTok/@roseshorty1

Rose filmed the video in her kitchen and showed viewers a pot of soup cooking on the stovetop.

The text overlay reads, “She’s mad again.”

cat sitting in a box

TikTok/@roseshorty1

Rose’s cat gave her the evil eye while she sat in a cardboard box on a kitchen counter.

Another text overlay reads, “She couldn’t have any of the soup I’m making and went to her emotional support box to stare at me.”

cat sitting in a box

TikTok/@roseshorty1

Let’s take a look a look at the video.

@roseshorty1

#cat #catsoftiktok #funnycat #blackcat #cat

♬ A comical comedy orchestra(1610450) – LeonardoFujimura

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 3.19.12 PM A Cat Got Mad At Her Owner Because She Wouldnt Give Her Any Soup

Another individual shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 3.19.23 PM A Cat Got Mad At Her Owner Because She Wouldnt Give Her Any Soup

And this viewer weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 3.19.34 PM A Cat Got Mad At Her Owner Because She Wouldnt Give Her Any Soup

Cats can be pretty temperamental when they don’t get their way…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

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