A Cat Got Mad At Her Owner Because She Wouldn’t Give Her Any Soup

Never deny a cat what they want…

Because if you do, they’ll let you know how they feel and they won’t think twice about it!

A woman named Rose learned that lesson and she showed TikTok viewers how her cat reacted when she didn’t get her way.

Rose filmed the video in her kitchen and showed viewers a pot of soup cooking on the stovetop.

The text overlay reads, “She’s mad again.”

Rose’s cat gave her the evil eye while she sat in a cardboard box on a kitchen counter.

Another text overlay reads, “She couldn’t have any of the soup I’m making and went to her emotional support box to stare at me.”

Let’s take a look a look at the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared a photo.

And this viewer weighed in.

Cats can be pretty temperamental when they don’t get their way…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!