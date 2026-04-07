A Couple Turned A School Bus Into A Home On The Beach
by Matthew Gilligan
Now, this is livin’!
A couple named Allison and Nick converted a school bus into a rolling house and now they’re living the good life in Key West, Florida.
Allison gave TikTok viewers a tour of their living quarters while Nick drove down the highway.
Allison gave viewers a tour of the bus, starting in the bedroom.
She showed people a stylish bathroom, and then moved into the lounge that had a workstation with a computer.
Allison then showed viewers the kitchen area, where she was cooking something up in a crock pot.
Finally, the TikTokker made her way to the front of the bus, where Nick was driving while a dog chilled out next to him.
How cool!
Take a look at the video.
@rollingwithophelia
And just like that, our school bus became a beach house and we’re living in Key West 🌴 #lifeontheroad #lifestyle #travel #home #keywest
And here’s another video that shows folks how these two are living the dream.
@rollingwithophelia
Welcome to our beach house on wheels 🚌🏝️ #island #lifestyle #travel #home #keywest
And here’s what viewers had to say.
This person chimed in.
Another individual spoke up.
And this TikTokker was impressed.
What a cool project!
If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.
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