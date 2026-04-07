A Couple Turned A School Bus Into A Home On The Beach

Now, this is livin’!

A couple named Allison and Nick converted a school bus into a rolling house and now they’re living the good life in Key West, Florida.

Allison gave TikTok viewers a tour of their living quarters while Nick drove down the highway.

Allison gave viewers a tour of the bus, starting in the bedroom.

She showed people a stylish bathroom, and then moved into the lounge that had a workstation with a computer.

Allison then showed viewers the kitchen area, where she was cooking something up in a crock pot.

Finally, the TikTokker made her way to the front of the bus, where Nick was driving while a dog chilled out next to him.

How cool!

Take a look at the video.

And here’s another video that shows folks how these two are living the dream.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker was impressed.

What a cool project!

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