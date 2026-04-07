April 7, 2026 at 6:55 am

A Couple Turned A School Bus Into A Home On The Beach

by Matthew Gilligan

bus made into a house

TikTok/@rollingwithophelia

Now, this is livin’!

A couple named Allison and Nick converted a school bus into a rolling house and now they’re living the good life in Key West, Florida.

Allison gave TikTok viewers a tour of their living quarters while Nick drove down the highway.

bus made into a house

TikTok/@rollingwithophelia

Allison gave viewers a tour of the bus, starting in the bedroom.

She showed people a stylish bathroom, and then moved into the lounge that had a workstation with a computer.

bus made into a house

TikTok/@rollingwithophelia

Allison then showed viewers the kitchen area, where she was cooking something up in a crock pot.

Finally, the TikTokker made her way to the front of the bus, where Nick was driving while a dog chilled out next to him.

How cool!

bus made into a house

TikTok/@rollingwithophelia

Take a look at the video.

@rollingwithophelia

And just like that, our school bus became a beach house and we’re living in Key West 🌴 #lifeontheroad #lifestyle #travel #home #keywest

♬ original sound – Allison and Nick

And here’s another video that shows folks how these two are living the dream.

@rollingwithophelia

Welcome to our beach house on wheels 🚌🏝️ #island #lifestyle #travel #home #keywest

♬ original sound – Allison and Nick

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 8.58.31 AM A Couple Turned A School Bus Into A Home On The Beach

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 8.58.42 AM A Couple Turned A School Bus Into A Home On The Beach

And this TikTokker was impressed.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 8.58.51 AM A Couple Turned A School Bus Into A Home On The Beach

What a cool project!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

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