A Customer Flipped Out On A Worker Because Of A Missing Delivery, So They Gave Him A Refund And Refused To Do Business With Him Again

If you have a client or a customer who ruffles feathers and makes things difficult for your company, sometimes it’s best to cut them loose and watch them sail away into the sunset.

In today’s story, a worker talked about a customer who acted like a total creep and ended up paying the price for it.

Read on and see what you think.

Unhinged customer on mission to ruin our reputation. “We were closed this weekend as we always have been and didn’t immediately reply to two emails a customer sent on Saturday and Sunday. On Monday morning I check customer emails first thing and see this guy is upset and telling us to go to hell in the second email sent on Sunday. This customer has ordered 2 times previously which all got delivered fine and on time but this order was delayed. Parcel lost in transit it seems. Ordered on Tuesday last week, and should have been delivered by Friday.

They tried to be nice to him…

I politely reply to customer saying we are investigating right now and will come back with a solution, and a reminder that our delivery guarantee covers a full refund or replacement of order. Within 30 mins the customer emails back 3 new emails telling us how we are robbing him, scamming him, lying to him, and we are a trash company. I reply politely telling him we are only here to help and to please be respectful of our staff. I also include an update that the parcel seems to be lost and we would be able to send a replacement but as he wants a refund so badly and never wants to use us again, I have issued his refund in full and closed his account permanently!

You’re done, pal!

We don’t tolerate abuse and his account was always going to be banned. If he tries to order again it won’t be allowed. There’s not many places he can go so I hope the day comes he regrets being a little child troll. Regardless, he’s going across social media and review sites leaving very negative, untrue statements about our business and how we have operated. It makes my blood boil, when we have treated him with nothing but respect and also feel helpless like there’s nothing we can do. I have so much respect for the odd post I see when a small business owner fights back against these type of customers. Names and shames such behavior and then the public come out in support of the small business owner. I don’t think I could pull it off though. This guy seems too unhinged and probably best to hope it passes.”

Let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person offered some advice.

Another reader weighed in.

And this Reddit user shared a story.

This guy sounds like he has a few screws loose…

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.