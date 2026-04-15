A Customer Got Frustrated Because A Nail Salon Worker Wanted To Give Her Store Credit Instead Of A Refund

The way some companies operate is simply mind-blowing.

Their policies make no sense, they rub customers the wrong way, and they seem to be pretty darn clueless.

In today’s story, a customer talked about how she was treated after things went sideways at a nail salon.

Let’s see what went down.

Salon accidentally charged me extra but doesn’t want to refund. “They charged me $90. I asked them for a receipt and saw that there was an extra $10 charge that they included when calculating tax and tip. They admitted the $10 was a mistake on their end. I asked for a refund for that and they refused and offered $30 store credit instead.

Ummmm, no.

I wasn’t planning on coming back to their store and I did not want to come back again to spend more money on very mediocre work to use that store credit. I’m confused about why they couldn’t refund the $10. It’s not about the money, it’s the principle. They charged me real money so why not refund me the real money? They kept calling the store credit a “gesture of goodwill”.

This sounds like a mess.

For context, the nail tech was an “apprentice” who took six hours to complete nails that other techs usually finish in two to three hours. Her previous rates were much lower, around $15 total because of the long service time, but this time she raised her prices to $90 without telling me. I asked several times for a clear quote and time estimate but never got a direct answer. At checkout she did not give me a receipt or explain the charges, just handed me the payment machine. I later had to request an electronic copy. Between the poor quality of work, losing most of my evening, and her making a bleeding cut on my finger, it felt unreasonable.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user was shocked.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

This just sounds like a bad business practice.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.