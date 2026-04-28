April 28, 2026 at 8:55 am

A Customer Showed Off The Totally Insane Bloody Mary He Ordered At A Restaurant In New Orleans

by Matthew Gilligan

man with a bloody mary

TikTok/@nowornevernick

New Orleans is arguably the greatest food city in the United States and you can indulge in every culinary delight that you desire!

And this fella knows all about it!

His name is Nick and he showed TikTok viewers the outrageous Bloody Mary he was served in a restaurant in the Big Easy.

man in a restaurant

TikTok/@nowornevernick

Nick told viewers, “I ordered a Bloody Mary and she was like, ‘Do you want to make it an Ultimate’?”

Nick agreed…but he was in for a shock.

He said, “And then this was brought out, and I just ate so much food.”

a huge bloody mary

TikTok/@nowornevernick

Nick received a Bloody Mary with fried oysters, fried shrimp, and a soft-shelled crab.

And the whole shebang even looked like a crab!

Nick said, “It’s like a whole meal!”

He wrote in the video’s caption, “Might of over ordered.”

a huge bloody mary

TikTok/@nowornevernick

Here’s the video.

@nowornevernick

Might of over ordered…#bloodymary #crab #neworleans #fyp#drink

♬ original sound – nowornevernick

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person asked a good question.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 12.12.51 PM A Customer Showed Off The Totally Insane Bloody Mary He Ordered At A Restaurant In New Orleans

Another viewer made a funny comment.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 12.13.00 PM A Customer Showed Off The Totally Insane Bloody Mary He Ordered At A Restaurant In New Orleans

And this TikTokker chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 12.13.12 PM A Customer Showed Off The Totally Insane Bloody Mary He Ordered At A Restaurant In New Orleans

This Bloody Mary is a whole meal in itself!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

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