A Customer Showed Off The Totally Insane Bloody Mary He Ordered At A Restaurant In New Orleans

New Orleans is arguably the greatest food city in the United States and you can indulge in every culinary delight that you desire!

And this fella knows all about it!

His name is Nick and he showed TikTok viewers the outrageous Bloody Mary he was served in a restaurant in the Big Easy.

Nick told viewers, “I ordered a Bloody Mary and she was like, ‘Do you want to make it an Ultimate’?”

Nick agreed…but he was in for a shock.

He said, “And then this was brought out, and I just ate so much food.”

Nick received a Bloody Mary with fried oysters, fried shrimp, and a soft-shelled crab.

And the whole shebang even looked like a crab!

Nick said, “It’s like a whole meal!”

He wrote in the video’s caption, “Might of over ordered.”

Here’s the video.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person asked a good question.

Another viewer made a funny comment.

And this TikTokker chimed in.

This Bloody Mary is a whole meal in itself!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.