A Dermatologist Talked About Why So Many Gen Z People and Millennials Are Dealing With Adult Acne

If you fall into the Gen Z or Millennial age groups, we think you’re going to want to pay attention to what this TikTokker has to say.

She’s a doctor named Mamina and she took to the social media platform to give viewers some insight into why adult acne is on the rise.

Mamina said, “It’s been on the rise for the last 20-plus years. Adult acne is different from teenage acne, and it’s so common. 50% of women, especially in their 20s, have experienced adult acne, and 35% of people experience adult acne.”

She asked, “What’s causing this?”

Mamina continued, “I have some theories. Of course, hormonal changes at different phases of women’s lives can play a huge role. But also things like stress, sleep, poor nutrition. Things like pollution, endocrine-disrupting chemicals. We’re seeing a rise in other hormonal diseases, whether it’s fertility issues, thyroid issues, PCOS.”

She then asked, “So, what helps?”

Mamina told viewers, “The good news is that the treatment is very similar to things like teenage acne,” and then talked about some different treatment.

She added, “Adult acne is complex, but it’s treatable. The key is finding your triggers and finding the right tools.

In the video’s caption, Mamina wrote, “Adult acne is on the rise. It’s not just your teenage hormones making a comeback. There are things happening in our environment and society that are out of our control (microplastics anyone?) But stress, lifestyle, and even skincare habits can play a role. The good news?”

“There are solutions: Derm-approved skincare routines (consistency is key!):

Hydration inside and out.

Balanced diet with less processed sugar. This one is tough, but try to eat organic when you can to limit pesticides.

Little to no alcohol (don’t overdo caffeine either).

Stress management (your skin feels it too).

And when in doubt? See a doctor for personalized treatment.

Clear skin is not about perfection; it is about finding what works for your skin.”

Check out the video.

@dr.mamina Adult acne is on the rise. It’s not just your teenage hormones making a comeback. There are things happening in our environment and society that are out of our control (microplastics anyone?) But stress, lifestyle, and even skincare habits can play a role. The good news? There are solutions: ✨ Derm-approved skincare routines (consistency is key!) 💧 Hydration inside and out 🥗 Balanced diet with less processed sugar. This one is tough, but try to eat organic when you can to limit pesticides. 🍺 Little to no alcohol (don’t overdo caffeine either) 🧘‍♀️ Stress management (your skin feels it too) 👩‍⚕️ And when in doubt? See a doctor for personalized treatment Clear skin is not about perfection; it is about finding what works for your skin. 💙 #dermatology #adultacne #acne #dermatologist ♬ original sound – Dr. Mamina Turegano, MD

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