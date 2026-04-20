A Driver Forgot He Had Something In The Back Of His Truck When He Went To A Car Wash And It Didn’t Go Well

If you’ve ever had a mishap in a car wash, you know that it can really mess up your vehicle.

For example, about six months ago I took my car through a car wash…and that’s when I realized there was a problem with my sunroof and the entire passenger side of my car got completely soaked.

Doh!

A man named Kyle also learned a lesson the hard way in a car wash and he showed TikTok viewers exactly what happened.

Kyle forgot that he had a huge roll of wire in his truck bed.

The TikTokker filmed from inside the car wash and showed viewers that the wire got loose and spooled around a part of the car wash…

And some of it landed on the vehicle behind his in the car wash.

Doh!

The text overlay reads, “Yeah, this is bad!”

In the caption, Kyle wrote, “Lesson today is don’t go in the car wash with high tensile wire in the bed of your truck.”

Check out the video.

@kyle.corbett5 Lesson today is don’t go in the car wash with high tensile wire in the bed of your truck. ♬ Showtime – Skillet

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person asked a good question…

Another viewer nailed it.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Yikes…this didn’t end well…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.