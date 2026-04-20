April 20, 2026 at 8:55 am

A Driver Forgot He Had Something In The Back Of His Truck When He Went To A Car Wash And It Didn’t Go Well

by Matthew Gilligan

wire in the back of a truck

TikTok/@kyle.corbett5

If you’ve ever had a mishap in a car wash, you know that it can really mess up your vehicle.

For example, about six months ago I took my car through a car wash…and that’s when I realized there was a problem with my sunroof and the entire passenger side of my car got completely soaked.

Doh!

A man named Kyle also learned a lesson the hard way in a car wash and he showed TikTok viewers exactly what happened.

wire in the back of a truck

TikTok/@kyle.corbett5

Kyle forgot that he had a huge roll of wire in his truck bed.

The TikTokker filmed from inside the car wash and showed viewers that the wire got loose and spooled around a part of the car wash…

And some of it landed on the vehicle behind his in the car wash.

Doh!

man in a car wash

TikTok/@kyle.corbett5

The text overlay reads, “Yeah, this is bad!”

In the caption, Kyle wrote, “Lesson today is don’t go in the car wash with high tensile wire in the bed of your truck.”

car in a car wash

TikTok/@kyle.corbett5

Check out the video.

@kyle.corbett5

Lesson today is don’t go in the car wash with high tensile wire in the bed of your truck.

♬ Showtime – Skillet

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person asked a good question…

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 11.59.38 AM A Driver Forgot He Had Something In The Back Of His Truck When He Went To A Car Wash And It Didnt Go Well

Another viewer nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 11.59.52 AM A Driver Forgot He Had Something In The Back Of His Truck When He Went To A Car Wash And It Didnt Go Well

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 12.00.05 PM A Driver Forgot He Had Something In The Back Of His Truck When He Went To A Car Wash And It Didnt Go Well

Yikes…this didn’t end well…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.

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